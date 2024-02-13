The leader of a sexual abuse charity with bases in Bristol and Somerset says she is "shocked, but not surprised" by the police failings uncovered in a new TV documentary.

Claire Boor, CEO of SARSAS, has called for specialist training for all front-line officers in response to the final episode of Channel 4's To Catch a Copper.

She said that the documentary had started important conversations around police conduct, accountability, and the systemic changes needed.

However, the charity boss expressed concern for the victims whose experiences were highlighted and for those who would be reminded of their own experiences of sexual violence.

In January, the chief constable of Avon and Somerset Police, Sarah Crew, told ITV News West Country that it was "worrying" how trust had fallen in the emergency services following cases brought to light in a new documentary.

According to SARSAS, 1 in 4 women and 1 in 18 men will experience rape or sexual abuse as an adult.

Ms Boor said: “Unfortunately, we know that the distressing stories of police misconduct such as those featured in To Catch a Copper will not be limited to the Avon and Somersetarea.

"As high-profile cases involving police officers like those of Wayne Cousins andDavid Carrick and subsequent reports such as The Baroness Casey review haveshown, vetting processes and misconduct procedures within the police nationally arewoefully inadequate.

"While we are deeply shocked by some of the footage included in this final episode, we are not surprised.

"Many of the people we support speak to of us of negative experiences with the police or, on the most part, they tell us of the many reasons why they do not feel they can come forward to report crimes of sexual violence for fear of not being believed or taken seriously.”

Ms Boor added that the documentary had been filmed before the introduction of OperationBluestone - which the force describes as a specialist approach to rape and sexual offence investigations in Avon and Somerset Police.

"We welcome this approach which has introduced measures to improve support and engagement with victim-survivors of rape and sexual assault and has seen some improvement for those who choose to report.

"However, these stories are a stark reminder of how much more needs to be done to ensure a criminal justice system that victim-survivors can trust — one that is transparent,accountable, and compassionate towards those it seeks to protect," the CEO said.

SARSAS said it would like to see specialist training delivered by sexual violence services toall front-line staff within the police, along with strengthening of vetting processesand procedures which prevent predatory or abusive individuals making it into thepolice force in the first place.