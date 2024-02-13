A woman who was out on a run was chased and then sexually assaulted by a man in Cheltenham.

It happened on Sunday 11 February just before 8.30am on the Honeybourne Line, close to the Queen's Road end.

The Honeybourne Line is a track that runs from Cheltenham railway station and Queens Road to Tommy Taylors Lane, Pittville Park, and Wymans Brook.

A woman in her 30s spotted a man who "appeared to be talking to himself and walking around in circles", Gloucestershire Police said.

As she passed him, he began to run after her before "touching her bottom".

She ran faster and the man then walked off in the opposite direction, towards the town centre.

The man was described as being white, aged in his 40s, about 5ft 7in in height, and of a slim build.

He had a reddish-blonde bushy beard and was wearing a pale blue neckerchief, a dirty grey Beanie hat, a round-necked jumper, and jeans worn low, revealing boxer shorts beneath. He was also wearing a backpack.

Police say they would like to speak to anyone who may have seen a person acting suspiciously in the area at around that time, or who has any other information which may be relevant.

Anybody who can assist is asked to contact Gloucestershire Constabulary through the force's website, quoting incident 104 of 11 February.