A teenage boy who was playing football was stabbed after being approached by two teens riding bikes in a Bristol park.

The incident happened on at around 4pm on Sunday 4 February, in Mina Road Park in the St Werburgh's area of the city.

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent and released on bail. The victim was taken to hospital and has since returned home.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything suspicious.

Avon and Somerset Police is appealing for witnesses to come forward.

A spokesperson for the force said: "At approximately 4pm on Sunday 4 February, in Mina Road Park, a teenage boy has been approached by two teenagers while playing football. One of the teenagers has then stabbed the victim.

"The victim was unable to provide a physical description of one of the offenders although he is described as being aged approximately 16 or 17, tall and was wearing all black clothing with a black balaclava.

"The other is described as black, aged approximately 14 or 15, about 5ft 11ins tall and wearing all black clothing with Nike trainers.

"If you have any information which could help our investigation, please call 101 and quote reference 5224030417."