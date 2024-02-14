Play Brightcove video

Artist Kevin Preston explains how he created the fishing boat mural

An artist has created a complex and impressive mural on the side of a 23-foot long fishing boat in Plymouth.Kevin Preston was commissioned to make the artwork, which includes depictions of city landmarks. The boat will soon be launched into the water off the Barbican.

"The process was to measure the boat first, the length and width, and then to find a mural that fitted together right, which was really hard to do," Kevin said.

The boat belongs to businessman Neal Stoneman. Credit: ITV News

The project was thought up by businessman Neal Stoneman, who recently bought the boat to go crabbing off the coast of Plymouth as a retirement hobby.

Neil and Kevin have been friends since school, so he immediately knew who to turn to for the boat's unique design.

"It's better than I ever expected, to be honest," Neal said. "It's amazing what he's done."

Kevin says the changeable weather conditions made it more of a challenge.

The boat will be used for crabbing off the Plymouth coast. Credit: ITV News

"There was the freezing weather, but that was alright because the paint took longer to dry," he said.

"So as the temperature went up, the paint dried quicker. I like to blend with my brushes, I don't like to have one straight line."