Three teenagers have been arrested following a break-in at a Wiltshire supermarket thanks to the skills of a police dog who found them hiding in nearby hedges.

Officers were called to Lidl in Station Road, Warminster, at approximately 2am on Tuesday 13 February following an alarm activation.

It's believed the offenders had broken in and stolen food and alcohol.

Police dog Skye and her handler searched the building.

Another alarm could be heard coming from a nearby building so the pair followed the noise.

On the way, Skye sniffed out two people hiding in a hedge as well as rucksacks containing the alcohol, believed to be stolen.

Skye then continued to search a nearby building and garden, and then into a hedge where she found a third person and another rucksack containing alcohol.

Three teenage boys, one 15-year-old and two 16-year-olds, were arrested on suspicion of burglary and taken into custody at Gablecross Police Station in Swindon where they remain for questioning.

Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is being asked to call Wiltshire Police on 101 and quote crime reference number 54240017207.