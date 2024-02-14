A binturong which escaped Dartmoor Zoo last month has been found in a woodshed.

Malu, who is a type of bearcat, was spotted by a local Cornwall resident yesterday evening (13 February).

The Palawan binturong was found in a small woodshed next to an allotment which he was using for both shelter and as a food source.

Malu was discovered "in good health" and was quickly retrieved by zoo staff before being brought back to the 30-acre site north of Sparkwell.

Maddy, an animal manager at Dartmoor Zoo, said: "Malu has been eating well overnight and seems calm and in good health.

The bearcat was found sheltering in a small woodshed and was 'in good health' Credit: Dartmoor Zoo

"The team will continue to monitor him to ensure he is doing well. At this time, the team are enjoying a very emotional reuniting with a much-missed Malu."

The binturong is now being temporarily held in his house within his enclosure until he has had a full health check by the vets.

The zoo will be reviewing Malu’s enclosure over the next 12 to 24 hours to assess any changes that need to be made and Malu will be in a suitable, temporary enclosure until any works have been completed.

Malu’s house has been confirmed as secure and he has access to heat, food and water.

It’s not the first time Malu has been on an adventure - the bearcat had already escaped from his enclosure for a ‘short period’ before being found within the zoo site.

Dartmoor Zoo CEO, David Gibson, said: "We are all obviously delighted that Malu has been found safe and well and our priority now is for his ongoing welfare and care.

"We will be working hard over the next few days to ensure that he is in good health and that there is no possibility of him escaping his enclosure again."

Malu has been described as a 'shy boy' who takes some time getting used to people.

He arrived at Dartmoor Zoo on 5 July 5 last year, transferring from Get to Know Animals - a fully interactive mini zoo and animal experience centre.

Binturongs are predominantly found in Asia but they are classified as vulnerable due to the illegal pet trade, deforestation, poaching for fur and being captured to make civet coffee.

In Laos, the species is also sometimes captured and eaten as it is considered a delicacy.

Malu is understood to have come from the island of Palawan in the Philippines, where he was rescued by an unknown source and brought to the UK.

They are renowned for being great climbers and famously smell of popcorn.

