A 16-year-old boy has died after being stabbed in Bristol.

Police were called to the St Philips area on 14 February at around 6pm where they found the teenager had been injured. He died at the scene.

Police say the victim was attacked in Rawnsley Park by two people wearing masks who then left on bicycles.

It's believed the victim then ran to nearby Stapleton Road before collapsing in West Street.

A murder investigation has now been launched and a critical incident has been declared.

It comes after two teenagers, Mason Rist, 15, and Max Dixon, 16, were stabbed to death in the Knowle West area of the city on 27 January.

Bristol Commander, Superintendent Mark Runacres, said: “Tragically, we have lost another young life from our city in utterly horrific circumstances.

“Our thoughts are with the victim’s family at what will be an unimaginably difficult time and officers will continue to support them.

“We are committed to bringing those responsible to justice and we will be working tirelessly to that end.

“While we are keeping an open mind, there is no clear evidence to suggest this is linked to other recent incidents in the city.”

"Officers continue to make enquiries this morning, including reviewing CCTV footage and there will be increased patrols in the area. If you have any concerns then please approach an officer."