A Cornish football club which is currently playing its home games in Somerset will return to its home city after plans for a sports hub have been approved.

They were confirmed on the morning of Thursday 15 February, meaning Truro City Football Club, which has been travelling to Taunton to play its home fixtures, will finally be returning to the Duchy next season.

A meeting of Cornwall Council’s strategic planning committee unanimously agreed to allow the council’s development arm Treveth to build Truro Sports Hub.

It will be situated in the heart of a new development, Langarth Garden Village, on the outskirts of the city.

Work has already started on the site and the facility will include a main pitch to serve Truro City, with a capacity for 3,000 fans and potential to increase to 4,000.

The ground can be adapted for other sports such as rugby, as well as public events and entertainment.

Temporary buildings will also provide the necessary initial infrastructure to secure Football Association certification of the ground.

A 3G community pitch will provide a ground for neighbouring Threemilestone Football Club, which currently has to pay to train and play at Boscawen park in Truro.

Both pitches will be floodlit and there will be a 72-space car park, although visitors will be encouraged to use the adjacent Langarth park and ride on match days.

The main pitch will be completed this year with the community pitch to follow in 2025.

Derek Green, who represented Kenwyn Parish Council which supports the application, said: "Kenwyn is a large rural parish which will become larger. At the moment there is no organised football pitch or any sports pitches within the Kenwyn area.

"There are only 15 all-weather football pitches in Cornwall in total. A good proportion of these are privately owned.

" When Langarth is up and running, Kenwyn parish will have a similar amount of residents as Hayle, so this is a significant area with no sports facilities."

Councillors heard a joint statement from Truro City and Threemilestone football clubs.

They said: "We believe this to be a unique opportunity to deliver an outstanding and sustainable sports facility for the people of Truro and surrounding areas."

A statement was also read out from Cornish Pirates owner Sir Dicky Evans, who spearheaded the Stadium for Cornwall campaign.

He said: "While it was a difficult decision to let the Stadium for Cornwall go, we now have an exciting, sustainable future in the community sports hub. It not only brings Truro City FC back to Cornwall but serves the local community including Threemilestone Football Club.

" While the project is a third smaller than our original plan, importantly it has been designed in a way that will allow further expansion in the future, if and when needed.

"Multi-sport facilities are lacking in Cornwall and this site will deliver for any shape of ball for any and every person.”

The meeting heard there was the chance for possible growth at the site to provide capacity of up to 10,000, but that would rely on future planning applications.

The FA compliant pitch and building work is estimated to cost £4.46m – £2.03m of which comes from Truro City FC from the sale of its former Treyew Road ground and £2.43m of capital directly funded from the Langarth Garden Village budget.

Credit: Lee Trewhela (Local Democracy Reporting Service)