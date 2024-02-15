A man from Somerset has been sentenced to nine years in prison after sexually abusing a child and distributing thousands of indecent images.

Ayden Reader, from Taunton, pleaded guilty to 19 charges including taking, making, possessing, and distributing thousands of indecent images.

He also admitted having sexual activity with a child.

'I struggle to sleep and can't cope in public places without feeling overwhelmed'

In a hearing at Taunton Crown Court on Friday 2 February, the court heard how Reader engaged with a teenage girl on social media in 2021 and began messaging her.

In a statement, the victim said: "What Ayden has done to me and the way he has treated me has made me less believing of people.

If you’ve been affected by any issues raised in this story, advice and support can be found here.

"When I am anxious, I feel sick, I struggle to sleep and can’t cope in public places without feeling overwhelmed.

"It made me re-live what happened and made me feel guilty and shame.

"I am worried that if he would be released from prison, that he might message me again and, if this happens, it will be like a circle for me and never-ending."

While being investigated by police, Reader began messaging young girls on social media, breaching the terms of his Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

He also accessed devices he had not declared or made available to police.

Officers from Kent Police seized various devices, where they found 830 category A images - the most serious.

There were also 973 category B and 610 category C images.

Reader was charged by Avon and Somerset Police with one count of sexual activity with a child, and one count of causing a child to engage in sexual activity.

He was also charged with one count of taking indecent images and six counts of making indecent images.

He was charged by Kent Police with:

Three counts of making indecent images of children

One count of being in possession of prohibited image of children

One count of distributing indecent images of children

One count of possessing extreme pornography

Four counts of breaching his Interim Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO)

The judge also granted an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order for Reader and an indefinite restraining order banning him from contacting the victim for life.

The officer in the Avon and Somerset case, DC Melanie Downton, said: "I would like to first commend the incredibly bravery shown by the victim in this case.

"She has shown incredible resilience and courage in come forward and supporting our investigation.

"We have worked in partnership with Kent Police to bring this dangerous offender to justice.

"I hope this sentence will give other sexual offence victims the courage to come forward and report what has happened to them.

"We have a dedicated child protection team who have a wealth of experience and knowledge in investigating offences of this nature.

The team will do their upmost to listen and help victims and provide them with the support they need.

"While social media can be a great tool for connecting with school friends and sharing content, it is also a dangerous tool when used by someone with malicious intent.

"We urge parents to speak with their children about social media and how to stay safe."

