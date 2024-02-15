A teenager is wanted in connection with an attempted murder after a boy, 16 was stabbed at a McDonald’s in Bristol,

It happened at around 8.15pm on Thursday 8 February on The Horsefair.

The victim received treatment from paramedics and officers at the scene, before he was transported to hospital in a critical but stable condition.

Now Avon and Somerset Police have released the photo of a 19-year-old they want to speak to in connection to the incident.

Joel Binnings is described by police as mixed race, about 5ft 9ins tall, with brown braided hair and brown eyes.

He is known to have links to Bristol city centre, Fishponds, Staple Hill and Westbury-on-Trym.

Police have urged people not to approach him. Call 999 quoting reference 5224034758, or 101 with any other information.