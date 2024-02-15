Play Brightcove video

Watch as South West Water speaks to ITV News about solid waste in water networks

Wet wipes that are flushed down the toilet instead of being thrown in the bin are contributing to fatbergs clogging the water network, according to South West Water (SWW).

The water company estimates 12 tonnes of solid waste is filtered out of drainage works at its Countess Wear site on the edge of Exeter every month.

It comes as the "Fine to Flush" branding on hygiene wipes is being dropped, with the water industry admitting customers are confused about what should or should not go down the loo.

It's hoped new guidance on wet wipes will help bring an end to clogged-up sewers and fatbergs - a mass of waste matter in sewers formed by non-biodegradable solids - in waterways.

Helen Dobby, the Head of Environmental Performance at South West Water, said: "We empty four full skips of wet wipes, rags, and sanitary products in a week.

"That’s 12 tonnes every month so the equivalent of a double decker bus going out of the site every month."

Helen Dobby, South West Water Credit: ITV News

Currently nearly 3 billion wet wipes end up in Britain's waterways each year and it's hoped the new rules will prevent fatbergs like a 200-foot 'monster' found in Sidmouth in 2019.

While many companies have responded to customer demands to be more environmentally friendly by claiming to be plastic free or 100% biodegradable, it doesn't mean they are flushable.

Most do carry a 'don’t flush' warning and a spokesperson from Water UK said: "Thanks to Fine to Flush, the majority of hygiene wipes have changed their design to a less environmentally harmful formulation.

"Following recent advice from the Government we are now focused on urging customers to dispose of wet wipes appropriately through the Bin the Wipe campaign."

Some products are even sold as flushable, but South West Water says they can still cause blockages.

Helen said: "The message we’d like people to remember is that wet wipes do block pipes.

"Even when a product is marketed as being flushable, we would absolutely say to folk 'use the bin in the bathroom'.

"Use an alternative to wet wipes in the first place and just think about what goes down the loo".

Typically South West Water has to deal with more than 7,000 blockages right across the network and that equates to a cost of £4.4 million.