Martin Hellier tells Ross Arnott about the "low moments" of owning the club

The owner and chairman of Yeovil Town Football Club has told ITV News that despite 'hideous' abuse he receives in his position he has no regrets over buying the team and has no plans to sell up.

It comes just nine months after Mr Hellier stepped in to save the club as it was just days away from entering administration and non-existence.

Since taking over the club has achieved monumental success on the pitch. After the disappointing relegation to the National League South it now sits top of the table and a return to the National League looks an almost certainty.

Up until this point Mr Hellier said that he has put around £2 million of his own money in to the team.

Off the pitch though there continues to be issues, the latest being abuse thrown at Mr Hellier and allegations against his conduct in his role.

It has had the potential to mar what has otherwise been a successful year for the team but Mr Hellier says that it will not force him to sell the club or change how he makes decisions in charge.

Hellier on the day he bought the club in May. Credit: Yeovil Town FC

Speaking to ITV News, Mr Hellier said: "It has been fascinating, interesting and hugely rewarding.

"What a turnaround it has been for a club that was three days away from bankruptcy when we came in to where we are now it has been brilliant.

"I remember coming to Yeovil matches with my dad and being stood in the freezing cold and holding a cup of bovril.

"That was where my love of Yeovil was instilled in me and I am proud to be here today in this position."

In regards to the abuse he has received Martin Hellier said that he finds comments made about him upsetting but that it will not force him to make a significant decision on his future with the team.

"There are really low moments, when you are waking up and reading fictitious and false stories about yourself it is hard," he said.

"If in the position I did lave because I have had enough I would be fair in saying there wouldn't be a club anymore.

Yeovil Town owner Martin Hellier is saying that the abuse he has received has affected his mental health.

"I am not looking to sell though, with the legacy and the history of this club and everything it means to the community as if I would let the abuse force me in to making that decision."

In regards to the allegations made against himself, in which some fans accuse him of being a bully and making death threats of his own, Mr Hellier says it it is false and that it is a campaign to try and bring down the club on what is looking like it could be a 'promising rise'.

"I absolutely have crossed a line at times, I could say that particularly when I was bidding for the club and I have learnt a lot and I will take that on the chin," he said.

"I am not going to apologise for things that simply aren't true. Why would I be doing that when I have done so much to try and move this club forward.

"I am just bewildered, it makes you feel unhappy that it being cultivated and spread."

When speaking of the future his message to supporters was simple, get behind the team and continue to give their backing.

"Stay with us, keep coming to the stadium because it is exciting.

"We have broken the attendance record this season and fans can see what we are trying to build here."