Jason tells ITV News' Sam Blackledge his charity cannot afford a £4,000 energy bill

A Plymouth charity for the homeless says it may have to close because it can't afford to pay a £4,000 energy bill.

Hope for the Homeless, based at the Garage Cafe in Union Street, provides food and clothing for vulnerable people in the city.The charity says it is disputing the electricity bill, and has been forced to ask for donations in a bid to survive.

Jason says the charity cannot afford the bill. Credit: ITV News

Founder Jason Parsons said: "I said (to E.ON) I don't know where you're getting your figures from, because none of these figures tally with the bills I keep.

"We have to pay something because they're going to turn us off."

After ITV West Country contacted EON, the company wrote to Jason apologising for his experience and offered him one hundred pounds as a goodwill gesture.

The firm insists the bill is correct and that Jason still owes more than £4,000. Jason says if the money can't be raised, the charity would close.

The charity provides food and clothing for homeless and vulnerable people. Credit: ITV News

"We are a registered charity, we don't get funding," he said. "We have to do car boot sales, we sell things online, that's how we raise money.

"Nobody gets paid anything. We issue between 80 and 100 meals a night and it's not just homeless, it's vulnerable people, it's people that can afford a roof over their head but they can't afford to feed.

"We have families come down with four children, we give them five meals. We help with clothing and bedding. We'll have to find a way to raise that money or we'll have to close."

The charity has launched an online fundraising page to help pay the bills.

The charity has been told is owes more than £4,300. Credit: ITV News

An E.ON spokesman said: "We can confirm that the money owed by Mr Parsons is correct and reflects the energy used at the premises.

"The outstanding balance which has built up is the direct result of underpayments over the past few years.

"We have tried to contact Mr Parsons multiple times over the past year, by phone, text and e-mail, to see if we could set up a mutually agreeable payment plan to help clear the debt.

"However, we do accept our service did not meet our usual high standards and we have apologised for this and offered Mr Parsons a goodwill payment to reflect this.

"As with any customer, Mr Parsons can take his case to the independent Energy Ombudsman if he wishes to seek an independent view. We are keen to work with Mr Parsons to resolve this situation as soon as possible.”