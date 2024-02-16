The Labour Party has overturned a Conservative majority of more than 11,000 to win Kingswood's by-election and take the seat from the Tories after 14 years.

Damien Egan, previously the Mayor of Lewisham in South East London, will now become the new MP for the South Gloucestershire constituency.

Mr Egan received 11,176 votes compared to the Conservative candidate, Sam Bromiley, who obtained 8,675.

A total of 24,905 votes were cast and counted at Thornbury Leisure Centre in South Gloucestershire, which sits just outside of the Kingswood constituency.

Voter turnout was 37.11%, compared to 71.5% in the 2019 general election.

The results in full

Labour: 11,176Conservatives: 675Reform UK: 2,578Green Party: 1,450Liberal Democrats: 861UKIP: 129

There was a 16.4% swing from the Conservatives to Labour in Kingswood - Sir Keir Starmer's Party needed 11.4% to win.

Reform UK received 10.35% of the vote - a result the Conservative MP for North East Somerset, Jacob Rees Mogg, told ITV West Country poses a larger threat to the Tories than Labour.

Votes being counted at Thornbury Leisure Centre, near Kingswood. Credit: PA

Kingswood's by-election was one of two on Thursday and the first major political test of 2024 for the Conservatives.

It was triggered by the resignation of the Conservative former MP Chris Skidmore, who quit in January over government proposals to boost North Sea oil and gas drilling.

The other was in Wellingborough, Northamptonshire, after the previous MP Peter Bone was removed by a recall petition.

Votes in both by-elections were cast on the same day that official figures showed the UK fell into a recession at the end of last year - increasing pressure on the government to defend its economic promises.

The Kingswood constituency will be abolished at the next general election, meaning Damien Egan will only represent the seat in Westminster for a matter of months.

But it was a crucial test for Labour, indicating how they could fare in similar seats they lost to the Tories in the 2010 general election.

Mr Egan will run as the Labour candidate in the new constituency of Bristol North East.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...