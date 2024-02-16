A man wanted on suspicion of attempted murder has been arrested following a public appeal for information.A 19-year-old was arrested earlier this morning, Friday 16 February, and remains in police custody.He was sought by police after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed in The Horsefair, Bristol, at about 8.15pm on Thursday 8 February.

The injured boy remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital.Avon and Somerset Police say they would like to thank everyone who got in touch with information or shared the appeal.Police would still like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time. Please call 101 and give the reference 5224034758.