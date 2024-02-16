A teenager who died after being stabbed in Bristol on Wednesday 14 February has been named as 16-year-old Darrien Williams.

Avon and Somerset Police have launched a murder investigation and so far arrested two other teenagers on suspicion of murder.

Police say formal identification has yet to take place, but they believe the victim to be Darrien Williams.

His family are being supported by specially-trained family liaison officers.

Darrien was attacked in Rawnsley Park in Easton by two people wearing masks who left the scene on bicycles before running to Stapleton Road where he was assisted by a motorist.

At 6pm police were called by the ambulance service to the A420 in Old Market to a report of an injured boy.

Tributes left at the scene of the stabbing in the Easton area of Bristol Credit: ITV West Country

Despite the best efforts of emergency services, he died at the scene.

Yesterday evening, two boys, both aged 15, were arrested on suspicion of murder. They remain in police custody while enquiries are ongoing.

Senior Investigating Officer Det Insp Neil Meade said: “We are working non-stop to fully establish the circumstances around Darrien’s death and we will not rest until those responsible are brought to justice.

“The loss of another young life is devastating and my thoughts are with Darrien’s family.

“I would like to thank everyone who has come forward with information so far and encourage anyone who has information but has yet to speak to us to do so as soon as possible.”

Police and forensic officers at Rawnsley Park Credit: PA

In response to this incident – and to other similar events in recent weeks – enhanced stop and search powers were introduced in parts of Bristol while a new police operation targeting youth violence has also been launched across our policing area.

Officers have also met with headteachers today to discuss ways in which police can provide support and reassurance ahead of pupils’ return from half-term and officers will be making extra patrols outside of schools next week.

A mobile police station will also be in the area over the coming days.

If you witnessed the incident or have CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage which could help our investigation please do this through the Major Incident Public Portal.

Or you can call 101, quoting reference 5224039827, to provide this to a call handler.

Alternatively, information can be provided 100 per cent anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers by visiting its website, calling 0800 555 111 or through its youth service Fearless.

If you contact Crimestoppers, no personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police.

