Tributes have been left in Bristol at the scene where a 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death.

The teenager was attacked in Rawnsley Park in the Easton area on 14 February by two people wearing masks, police say.

Avon and Somerset Police officers were called to the scene at 6pm and the victim, who has not yet been named by police, died at the scene.

Two teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the fatal attack.

After the incident, it's believed the injured teenager then ran to nearby Stapleton Road where he was helped by a motorist before collapsing in West Street, a ten-minute walk away in Old Market.

Bristol Commander, Superintendent Mark Runacres of Avon and Somerset Police, described the incident as "sickening".

He said: "It's not something I've seen before in my experience of policing, I can't fathom why people are carrying the type of weapons that we are seeing."

He added that officers were given enhanced stop and search powers from 5pm on Thursday.

The powers were authorised by the Chief Inspector and will last for an initial 24 hours, but can be extended for a maximum of 48 hours, Superintendent Mark Runacres said.

“This is not a decision we have taken lightly,” he added.

“We understand the fear that exists in some communities around stop and search.”

Police and forensic officers at Rawnsley Park Credit: Ben Birchall/PA

He added that the force is keeping an "open mind as to whether last night's incident is linked to any other assaults".

"We have lost another young life from our city in utterly horrific circumstances", he said.

“Our thoughts are with the victim’s family at what will be an unimaginably difficult time and officers will continue to support them.

“We are committed to bringing those responsible to justice and we will be working tirelessly to that end.

“While we are keeping an open mind, there is no clear evidence to suggest this is linked to other recent incidents in the city", he added.