A Wiltshire boater who makes a living mending bicycles may be forced to stop trading by the canal authority.

Oliver Key, 37, runs The Bike Boat on the Kennet and Avon Canal.

He moved in two and half years ago after a career in the Army and teaches cycling skills part-time in primary schools.

He is on a six-month continuous cruising licence, supplied by the Canal River Trust, and must travel a range of 20 miles within the licence period to meet their requirements.

Oliver said he had moved a range of 30 miles over the past six months and so believed he was on course to satisfy the CRT regulations.

However, this was not the case, and he may have to stop trading at the end of February.

Oliver has repaired bicycles from his boat from the last two and a half years. Credit: Oliver Key

He explained: "They have decided that, in their opinion, the movements of my craft don't count as 'bonafide navigation'.

"The rules are open to interpretation, but unfortunately it's the CRT's interpretation that counts. They are not considering that I've moved a range of 30 miles.

"They describe me being in Bradford-on-Avon and Bath to trade as being too much.

"But I have spent a third of my time in the Wiltshire countryside, where there really isn't any business, to satisfy their requirements. That's two months without trading.

"I don't know many small businesses that could survive without two months' income."

Oliver added that he had only had one month's notice that the movements of his boat were unacceptable and it's left him with only three options.

"I can either keep my business and leave my home, I can stop trading at the end of this month and struggle to survive, or I can keep trading the way I have been and risk losing my boat for going against the CRT," he explained.

In response, a Canal River Trust spokesperson said: “Boating businesses are great and we are keen to support them where we can.

"However, when someone is a roving trader they are declaring that they will move from place to place on a continuous journey.

"The Kennet & Avon Canal is very busy, particularly around towns, and we need to be fair and consistent for all our boaters, providing the same guidance on what’s expected under the terms of their licence.

"We would urge anyone planning on setting up as a roving trader to consider the requirements of the boat licence, and whether they may need to take up a permanent mooring where they can stay in one place full time."