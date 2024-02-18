A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent after a man was stabbed in Bristol.

The 16-year-old boy is still in police custody after the man, 20, suffered knife wounds in an incident in Fishponds Road, Eastville.

The injured man went to hospital after the attack which happened at about 4.40pm on Wednesday 14 February.

He remains in hospital for treatment to injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.

Avon and Somerset Police is appealing for anyone with information which could help their investigation to get in touch.

Please call 101 and give the reference 5224039773.