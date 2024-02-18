Teenagers charged with murder after boy, 16, stabbed in Bristol park

Two teenagers have been charged with murder after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death in Bristol.

Darrian Williams died after being attacked in Rawnsley Park in the Easton area of Bristol on Wednesday 14 February.

The pair of 15-year-old boys have also been charged with possessing a knife in a public place and remain in police custody.

They will appear at Bristol Youth Court on Monday 19 February.

Avon and Somerset Police's Major Crime Investigation Team is leading the murder inquiry and the Crown Prosecution Service authorised the murder charges after reviewing evidence collated.

The force says Darrian’s family have been made aware and specialist family liaison officers continue to provide them with support.

Detective Inspector Neil Meade, the senior investigating officer, said: "Our thoughts tonight are with Darrian’s family following this development.

"We continue to deploy significant resources into the investigation and we will keep them fully informed as it progresses."

He added: “Knife crime destroys lives and we’re committed to working with our partners and the communities we serve to do everything we can to prevent tragic incidents such as this from happening and to educate young people about the consequences of carrying a knife.”