A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the deaths of three children at an address in Bristol.

Officers attended a concern for welfare call in Blaise Walk, Sea Mills, on Sunday 18 February at around 12.40am.

Three young children inside the property were pronounced dead a short time later.

A 42-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder and she is in police custody at hospital, say Avon and Somerset Police.

Neighbourhood Chief Inspector Vicks Hayward-Melen said: “This is an incredibly tragic and heartbreaking incident in which three children have sadly died.

“My sincere condolences go to the children’s loved ones and we will be ensuring they are offered support through our family liaison unit.

“We believe this to be an isolated incident and there is no further risk to the wider community, however officers will remain at the scene to provide reassurance to anyone who has any questions or concerns.

“Over the coming days, residents can expect to see an increased police presence and we thank them for their cooperation during this time.”