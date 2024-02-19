Play Brightcove video

Watch Chief Inspector Vicks Hayward-Melen outside the property in Sea Mills where three young children were found dead.

Three children who were found dead at a property in Bristol were a boy aged seven, a girl of three and a 10-month-old boy, police have said.

Speaking at the scene in the Sea Mills area of the city, Avon and Somerset Police Chief Inspector Vicks Hayward-Melen described the incident as a "deeply distressing tragedy".

"We were first called by a member of the public who was concerned for the welfare of the occupants early on Sunday 18 February", she said.

"Officers arrived at about 12.40am and found three children whose lives could not be saved.

“Forensic post-mortem examinations will now be carried out on the children to establish the cause of death and it’s important we don’t give further detail on this until the proper processes have been carried out.

"The post-mortem examinations are not likely to be completed until the middle to the end of this week at the earliest.

Chief Inspector Vicks Hayward-Melen speaking to the media near to the scene in Blaise Walk, in Sea Mills. Credit: PA

“Formal identification has not yet taken place, but we believe the victims are a boy aged seven, a girl of three and a 10-month-old boy.

“Their next of kin have been informed and are being given all the help and support they need by specialist family liaison officers.

“A 42-year-old woman was arrested at the scene and taken to hospital due to injuries she’d sustained. Her condition is not life-threatening, and she remains in police custody at this time.”

Chief Inspector Vicks Hayward-Melen added: “It’s important to stress we are treating this as an isolated incident and we don’t believe there to be any ongoing risk to the wider community.

“We’ve been humbled by the community response to this tragedy. At a time of great sadness and disbelief, we’ve seen spontaneous acts of care and support.

“Within hours of the incident occurring, a local church was opened up for people to gather and mourn. This is what being in a community is all about and we’d like to thank all those who continue to offer this important and selfless service.

“The death of such young children is a great shock to the whole community and this incident has had a profound and deep impact on all of us in the police.

"We’ll be making sure all those involved in the response and the subsequent investigation are given any welfare support they may need.

A police forensic tent at the scene of the incident in Blaise Walk, Sea Mills Credit: Ben Birchall/PA

“I know people will be eager to have answers, but the major crime investigation team are in the very early stages of what will be a highly sensitive, complex and thorough investigation, and it will take time to establish all the facts.

“We anticipate we’ll need to carry out further inquiries at the scene for the rest of the week and there will be some cordons in place while we do this.”

People who believe they have information which could help the investigation have been asked to call 101 quoting reference 5224042788 or visit the force’s website.