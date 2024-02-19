A resident of the Cotswolds Dogs and Cats Home is taking on a challenge to raise money.

Yoko is a five-year-old Jagd Terrier that has now spent three years at the Cotswolds Dogs and Cats Home (CDCH).

Yoko moved to CDCH in 2021 when his previous family could no longer care for him.

Staff at the centre say h is brave and outgoing nature makes him the perfect match for someone who loves the outdoors.

Yoko has been as CDCH for three years now. Credit: CDCH

To mark his three-year anniversary at the home, Yoko is joining the fundraising team by climbing Pen Y Fan on 4 March.

Natasha Williams, animal care assistant, and Ebony Poole, animal operations lead, will escort him on the challenge.

Natasha said: "I fell in love with Yoko the first day he arrived at CDCH, the moment he wagged his little tail at me I couldn't resist his cheeky little terrier ways.

“Yoko means a lot to me, he is so loving towards the people he knows and I wish other people could see that. I can't wait to take Yoko on new adventures and see what 2024 brings him."

Natasha and Ebony will take on the challenge with Yoko. Credit: CDCH

Money raised will help CDCH continue to do their work - caring for more than 100 animals in need.

These animals come from different backgrounds including abandoned, abused, neglected, and unwanted.

You can donate here.