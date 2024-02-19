An investigation is underway after a woman was raped in a Bristol park.

Avon and Somerset Police are appealing for information after receiving reports that a man raped a woman in Castle Park at around 2.48am on Monday 19 February.

The woman is being supported by specially trained officers.

The scene has been cordoned off while officers carry out their investigations and CCTV footage is being reviewed in the area.

A spokesperson for the force said: "We’re appealing for the public’s help to identify a man after a rape was reported in Bristol in the early hours of this morning.

"The offender is described as white, approximately 5ft 9ins tall with short brown hair. He was wearing all black clothing.

"Officers attended at the time and spoke to the victim and she is now being supported by specially trained officers from Bluestone, our specialist rape and sexual offences investigations team.

"If you saw anything in the area at the time or have any other footage or information which could help our enquiries, please call 101 and quote reference 5224043502."