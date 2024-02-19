Police have issued a warning to motorists after a car flipped over onto its roof in Devon - landing just inches away from a river.

Officers from Devon and Cornwall Police described the driver as "lucky" after the crash which happened on the A38 near Leigham on 17 February.

The car had aquaplaned on the road and landed in a ditch near the River Plym.

It was one of a number of similar incidents which happened during poor weather conditions over the weekend.

"We dealt with 3 vehicles that had aquaplaned on the A38 in horrendous weather conditions last night", a spokesperson from the force said.

"Drivers (were) simply not adapting their driving to the conditions", they added.

The driver did not suffer any injuries.