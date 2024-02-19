A teenager has appeared at Bristol Magistrates' Court charged with attempted murder after a boy was stabbed in Bristol city centre.

Joel Binnings, 19, from Fishponds, was charged with the offence following an incident in a McDonald's in Bristol city centre on 8 February.

He was also charged with possessing a knife in public.

The 16-year-old boy who was stabbed in the alleged attack remains in a critical condition in hospital.

Joel Binnings has been remanded in custody until a plea hearing on 18 March.