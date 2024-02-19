Three young children found dead at a property in Bristol have been named, as a woman arrested on suspicion of murder remains in custody.

Officers were called to a property in the Sea Mills area of the city on Sunday 18 February by a member of the public concerned for the welfare of the people inside.

Three children, aged seven, three and nine months, were found inside the property and pronounced dead at the scene just after 12.40am on Sunday.

While formal identification has not yet taken place, Avon and Somerset Police say the children who died are believed to be seven-year-old Fares Bash, three-year-old Joury Bash and nine-month-old Mohammed Bash, who were all siblings.

A 42-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of murder at the scene remains in hospital due to injuries she sustained. Her condition is not life-threatening, and she remains in custody.

The children's next of kin are being supported by specially trained officers.

A police forensic tent at the scene of the incident in Blaise Walk, Sea Mills Credit: Ben Birchall/PA

Forensic post-mortem examinations will be carried out on the children to establish the cause of death. These are not likely to be completed until the middle to the end of this week.

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police said: "Uniformed officers from the Neighbourhood Policing team will continue to be present in the area in the coming days, so residents are able to raise any worries, issues or concerns, and some police cordons will remain in place until our enquiries at the scene conclude.

"We continue to treat this as an isolated incident with no ongoing risk posed to the local community.

"If you have any information which could help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference 5224042788, or contact us through our website."