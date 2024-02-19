Two 15-year-old boys have been remanded into custody accused of murdering a teenager who died after being stabbed in a park.

The defendants made brief separate appearances at Bristol Youth Court on Monday 19 February, jointly accused of killing 16-year-old Darrian Williams on Wednesday 14 February.

They also face a charge of possessing a knife in a public place.

The youths, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, spoke only to confirm their names, dates of birth and addresses.

Jane Cooper, prosecuting, told the court Darrian was allegedly attacked in Rawnsley Park play area in the Easton area of the city.

After the incident, Darrian ran to nearby Stapleton Road where he was helped by a motorist before collapsing in West Street, Old Market.

Police were called by the ambulance service at 6pm to reports that the teenager had been found injured.

Forensics officers at the scene in Easton, Bristol. Credit: PA Images

He died at the scene despite the efforts of emergency services.

The court heard a post-mortem examination found Darrian died as a result of a stab wound to his rib, which caused fatal internal injuries.

District Judge Nicholas Wattam remanded both teenagers into youth detention accommodation.

He told them: “Your cases have to go to the crown court for trial and there will be a hearing tomorrow at Bristol Crown Court.

“There is a case management hearing on March 18. You will be remanded into youth detention accommodation.”

Since Darrian’s death the force has introduced enhanced stop-and-search powers in parts of Bristol, and a new police operation targeting youth violence has been launched.

Officers have met headteachers to discuss how police can provide support and reassurance as pupils return to school from half term.

There will be additional patrols outside schools and a mobile police station will be in the area over the coming days.