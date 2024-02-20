Barton House evacuation affected us 'mentally, financially and physically'

Play Brightcove video

Watch Max Walsh's report here.

Five families evacuated into hotels after their council flats were deemed unsafe have told ITV News of the devastating impact it’s had on their children.

They live in Bristol’s oldest tower block - Barton House - which in November had to be evacuated due to structural safety concerns.

On Tuesday 20 February, Bristol City Council said the building was safe for the 250 residents to return following the completion of fire safety work.

But the families, who do not want to be identified, say they are reluctant to go back after seeing their children’s health and wellbeing deteriorate.

One mother said her son developed severe anxiety following the emergency evacuation.

She said: "The hardest thing has been seeing my child struggle with extreme anxiety which has stopped him from eating and sleeping. It was a nightmare to see my child lay in a bed unable to go to school for two continuous weeks - unable to eat and chest pains - all because of this anxiety."

More than 400 people - including around 100 children - were told to pack a bag of clothes and leave their home on Barton Hill.

Another mother said her daughter started self harming while staying in a hotel.

She said: "When all this happened it just affected my daughter mentally. She was a really strong girl. While we were staying in a hotel I found out my daughter self harmed - it was really hard for me. I just felt like I had no control of the situation and her mental health has just got worse."

In November, the 14 storey block was evacuated when engineers feared their were structural issues with the building.

A more in depth surveys concluded the structure was safe, but improved fire safety measures have been installed. The fire service say the building is now safe for residents to return.

The fire service say the building is now safe for residents to return.

But the upheaval and trauma has impacted many residents including the five families who said: "It's difficult enough as it is for a parent, let alone our children to go back to a building that has been deemed unsafe.

"It has affected us mentally, financially and physically."

"The children are scared, they're asking questions that I cannot answer."

In a statement Bristol City Council said: “Throughout this difficult period we have continued to provide free accommodation, meals, transport and access to support services for residents.

"Mental health outreach support has been available in the Holiday Inn, local organisations have reached out to offer counselling, and schools have dedicated mental health pathways in place to support children who are finding this experience difficult.”