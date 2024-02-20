Children found dead at house in Bristol pictured for first time

Two siblings who were among three children found dead at a house in Bristol have been pictured for the first time.

Seven-year-old Fares Bash, three-year-old Joury Bash and nine-month-old Mohammed Bash, were found inside a property in Sea Mills on Sunday 18 February.

A 42-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of murder and is being questioned by police. She remains in custody.

On Monday 19 February Neighbourhood Chief Inspector of Avon and Somerset Police, Vicks Hayward-Melen, said: “This is an incredibly tragic and heartbreaking incident in which three children have sadly died.

“My sincere condolences go to the children’s loved ones and we will be ensuring they are offered support through our family liaison unit.

“We believe this to be an isolated incident and there is no further risk to the wider community, however officers will remain at the scene to provide reassurance to anyone who has any questions or concerns."

The three children were pronounced dead at the scene just after 12.40am after officers were called to the house by a member of the public concerned for the welfare of the people inside.

While formal identification has not yet taken place, Avon and Somerset Police say the children who died are believed to be Fares Bash, Joury Bash and Mohammed Bash, who were all siblings.

Three-year-old Joury Bash.

Members of the Sudanese community gathered at the Sea Mills Methodist Church to pay their respects to the children.

On Monday, Salwa Bashar, a family friend from Bristol, said: “I have known this family for over six years now. They are part of our community, they’re family friends.

“She and her husband are a very big part of our community, they were just lovely people and were always smiling. She’s very friendly and he’s also really friendly.

“I was shocked (when I heard the news) – I didn’t want to believe it, I didn’t want it to be true. I was, I still am, in shock. I was really really sad, I still am very sad.

Seven-year-old Fares Bash.

“The Sudanese community, not just in Bristol but across the UK, are shocked as well.

“This is something I have never heard of happening before in our community, never in my life. It’s beyond unbelievable.”

A neighbour, who lives opposite the family but who asked not to be named, said: “They were lovely people, they were very friendly, I couldn’t say anything negative about them. It’s a proper community down here and they were a part of it.

“I’m shell-shocked, quite honestly, I never expected something this horrible would happen around here. I know these people, it’s stomach-churning.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…