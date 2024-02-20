A major incident has been declared in Plymouth after what is believed to be a WW2 bomb was found in a residential area of the city.

Police officers have evacuated multiple properties in the Keyham area, along St Michael Avenue and St Aubyn Avenue.

Police were alerted to reports of a possible ordnance being found in a garden at 10.36am on Tuesday 20 February.

A 200-metre cordon has been put in place. The Royal Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal team are currently at the scene, and residents are being advised to avoid the area.

Officers from Devon and Cornwall Police are going door-to-door to warn residents.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said: “Officers are currently at a property in St Michael Avenue, Plymouth, where a suspected WW2 ordnance has been found.

“There is a cordon in place and some properties are being evacuated. Please avoid the area at this time and we’ll provide more information when we can.”

Devonport Local Policing Team said anyone that needs shelter following the evacuation can visit North Prospect Library.

They said: "Officers are working hard to keep you safe. Anyone needing shelter following evacuation advice can get it at North Prospect Library".

One resident said: "We've been told to leave our homes - all the residents in St Aubyn Avenue.

"Police are out knocking on doors telling people there's been a bomb found. They've closed off the lane behind our road."