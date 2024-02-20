Avon Fire and Rescue Service has halted plans to cut 40 jobs after campaigners called the move 'dangerous and irresponsible'.

A protest was held on Monday 19 February with around 60 firefighters joining the rally outside the fire authority meeting in Bristol.

The proposed plans would have included reducing fire engine crews from five to four across the service. The staffing reduction were to be made over a number of years as firefighters retire.

The service is facing a £4 million deficit according to the Chief Fire Officer, Simon Shilton. He said Avon Fire and Rescue Service (AFRS) 'have significant savings to find'.

The authority said in October that the changes would not compromise firefighter safety or the communities they serve.

Fire Brigades Union (FBU) general secretary Matt Wrack said: “Firefighters know an emergency when they see one, and Avon fire authority must listen to the warnings of those on the frontline.

About 60 firefighters were outside the fire authority meeting to make their feelings known. Credit: FBU

“We have lost one in five firefighters to cuts in England over the last decade. Avon Fire and Rescue Service is already on the sharp end of this austerity, with the inspectorate declaring it unable to adequately respond to or prevent fires.

"The dangerous decision to cut 40 firefighter posts must be rescinded to protect firefighters and save lives."

FBU South West regional treasurer Amanda Mills said: “Firefighters have travelled from across the region today to send a clear message to Avon fire authority members: cutting firefighters from a service in crisis will cost lives.

“Under-resourcing has left Avon Fire and Rescue Service rated 'inadequate' at responding to fires as well as understanding risk and preventing fires.

“More cuts will only deepen this crisis. Fewer firefighters mean slower emergency response times and less lifesaving preventative work. When every second counts, fewer firefighters equals more danger, putting public safety on the line.”

The decision to cut job posts has been halted. Credit: FBU

“The fire authority must reverse this decision and invest in improving our vital service.”

Mr Wrack said: “Avon fire authority has made the right decision to listen to the concerns of the frontline and halt plans to cut 40 firefighter posts.

"This follows months of campaigning by Fire Brigades Union members. Today’s rally showed the impact of firefighters and the public standing together against cuts.

“The Fire Brigades Union will continue to fight to ensure that our services receive the investment they urgently need.”

Ms Mills said: “Firefighters in Avon fought an impressive campaign against cuts to our service. Today’s fire authority decision shows that when we stand together, for public and firefighter safety, we can win.

“It’s clear that Avon Fire and Rescue Service needs urgent and sustainable investment. The Fire Brigades Union will continue to fight for the long-term future of our vital service.”

Fire authority members are expected to formalise the decision at their next meeting.

Simon Shilton, AFRS chief fire officer, said: “Following on from the budget statement on local authority funding, we have a deficit of over £4 million over the course of the medium-term financial plan.

"To ignore the deficit is not an option I have available to consider. What we can do is start to introduce our savings and efficiencies more gradually, but we still have significant savings to find.

Proposals will be reviewed and taken back to an authority meeting next month. Credit: FBU

“At the Fire Authority finance meeting on 19 February, members decided to set the council tax precept, but some members suggested an alternative proposal regarding the allocation of funding for year one within the medium-term financial plan. The proposal explored the option of moving money around to reduce the amount of savings required in year one. However, in doing so this would have consequences and significantly impact other areas of the organisation.

“It was therefore agreed that Avon Fire and Rescue Service officers, would explore the impact of this proposal and what the implications would be for the wider service to present back to the fire authority at their meeting on 20 March.

"Our budget planning processes take account of all expenditure across the service and therefore moving money around in this way simply means that it must be taken from elsewhere.

“As a service we know we need to invest in our future and in making significant improvements aligned to the recommendations outlined in our His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services action plan.

"We have also demonstrated how an adjustment of our resource allocation ensures efficiency, productivity and ultimately value for money for local people.

"In an ideal world, we would not have to make these difficult decisions, but unfortunately the harsh reality is that we must take the funding we have and find innovative ways to utilise the resources available to us, balancing the requirements of having efficient resourcing models, the best equipment and appliances, and fit for purpose buildings and infrastructures, to keep our communities safe and the Service resilient and strong.

“As chief fire officer I have a duty to present to the fire authority, a balanced budget which complies with the authority’s statutory duties.

"The fact remains that to meet this aim we still have a forecast deficit and work will continue to consider what options are available to make the necessary efficiencies and structural changes to deliver a balanced budget. Any alternative options in finding such efficiencies are far worse and will have a significant impact on our attendance times and service delivery to our communities.”