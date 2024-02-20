A man from Swindon who pretended to be a taxi driver in order to pick up a vulnerable woman has been found guilty of rape for a second time.

Fareed Tariq, 43, of Barnum Court, had already been jailed for rape in 2012.

This time, posing as a taxi driver, h e took the woman to a quiet area and raped her.

DS Emma Kinderman, from CID, said: "This was a horrendous incident, where Tariq pretended to be a taxi driver and picked up a vulnerable woman after a night out.

"He took her to a quiet area and raped her before picking up her son from her friend's house.

"This is the second time that Tariq has been found guilty of raping a woman after a night out. He was jailed for six years in 2012.

"I'd like to thank the victim for her incredible bravery through reporting the incident and through what must have been a really difficult trial, reliving a traumatic experience. Without her continued assistance, the outcome would not have been possible.

"We would encourage anyone who has been the victim of a sexual assault to please report it, do not suffer alone.

"We understand it can be difficult. You might not be completely sure what happened or how to talk about it.

"Our trained officers and partner organisations are here to listen and work together to support you in any way we can.

"Importantly, your information could help us bring the offender to justice and make sure you, and other people in a similar situation, are kept safe."

Tariq was found guilty by a majority verdict on Monday 19 February at Swindon Crown Court following a trial.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Swindon Crown Court for sentencing on 3 April.

You can find out how to report a sexual assault or rape to us on Wiltshire Police's website, or by calling 101, or 999 in an emergency.

Support an advice is available, including: