Residents of a tower block in Bristol which was evacuated due to structural issues have been told they can return home from today.

Bristol City Council says fire safety work has been completed and survey results show it is now safe.

More than 400 people - including around 100 children - were told to pack a bag of clothes and leave their home on Barton Hill on the evening of Tuesday 14 November.

Following an initial survey, it was feared that structural issues could put the building at risk of collapse in the event of a fire.

Council bosses were told a fire in a single flat could lead to the building's collapse.

However more detailed surveys have since revealed the problems were not as severe as thought.

The city council says work to install a central fire alarm is now complete, as well as steel supports being put in the building, following the initial concerns.

"Flats unoccupied since the evacuation of residents in November were also subject to a legionella testing regime following advice from health and safety officers", a council spokesperson said.

"Housing officers will advise residents when all tests have been satisfactorily completed for their flat", they added.

Some residents at Barton House say they do not want to return to their homes.

"We thanked residents for their patience and co-operation over the last few months and confirmed that detailed survey reports and additional information from our contractors have been published in full."

Although some residents who fled the tower block have previously told ITV News they are not sure whether they will ever feel safe returning home.

Speaking in January, one resident told ITV News West Country: "We don't feel safe, us as parents especially don't feel safe when we're telling our kids oh you've got to leave it's dangerous and now we're suddenly fine again.

"I don't feel safe to come back."