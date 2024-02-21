The cordon area surrounding a suspected World War Two bomb in Plymouth is to be extended by 100 metres.

The area around the device is going to be widened from to 300m at 9am on Thursday 22 February.

A major incident was declared by police on 20 February after the device was found in a garden on St Michael Avenue in the Keyham area.

The bomb was found when people were digging foundations for an extension. Credit: FPS Images

Residents living in Plymouth have spoken of the "chaos" of being forced to leave their homes after around 1,200 people living in the area have been forced to leave.

Matt Longman, Chief Superintendent at Devon and Cornwall Police, said: "It means there’ll be more impact on people and I can’t imagine how difficult it is to be dealing with that this evening.

"Everybody’s patience that we asked for yesterday has paid off and it has allowed us to get in the best experts we can to get the safest and least disruptive plan as a multi-agency operation.

Police in Keyham after homes were evacuated Credit: ITV West Country

"What that means is more people are going to be asked to move and from 9am tomorrow morning the cordon will move out to 300m.

"People are going to have concerns about that so what we’re asking is between now and 9 o’clock tomorrow morning, people have access to their houses for urgent things they need, medication, moving vehicles, dealing with pets and staff will be able to help them in the cordons."