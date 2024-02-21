Residents living in Plymouth have spoken of the "chaos" of being forced to leave their homes after a suspected World War Two bomb was discovered.

A major incident was declared by police on 20 February after the device was found in a garden on St Michael Avenue in the Keyham area.

Police have suggested around 1,200 people living in the area have been forced to leave their homes as a result.

Residents were offered shelter at the nearby North Prospect Library and in local community centres, and have been advised to stay with friends or family nearby until further notice.

Residents Jordan Brett and Kayja Cullen stayed in a hotel last night after being advised to leave their house.

The bomb was found when people were digging foundations for an extension. Credit: FPS Images

Kayja works with children with complex needs and Jordan is a delivery driver. Both of them had to take the day off today.

"We stayed in a Travelodge. We had nowhere else to stay", Jordan told ITV News West Country.

"There was lots of tossing and turning and worrying about what's going to happen today", Kayja added.

The pair have two rabbits at their home, which they say they're worried about if there are plans for a controlled explosion.

"If [the controlled explosion] is here we'll definitely have to get our rabbits before that happens. That's a major worry right now", Jordan said.

Jordan described the current situation as "chaotic" and added: " It's nobody's fault but it's a huge disruption."

Trevor Batten stayed in a Travelodge in Saltash after having to leave his home.

Trevor Batten also lives in the area and returned today after staying in a Travelodge in Saltash last night.

He said: "I've had to come back and get some medication for my partner and stuff for the dog and some overnight clothes because we're going to have to stay somewhere overnight by the sounds of it.

"My dog is at my mum's down the road and we're hoping if they do increase the cordon area that she'll be just outside it.

"It's not ideal, it's inconvenient but it's nobody's fault and all the emergency services are in my opinion doing a great job", he added.

Police say the major incident is still in place and it's likely the cordon will be extended over the next few days.