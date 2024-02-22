Several children between the ages of 10 and 17 have been stopped and searched by police in Bristol, following a recent surge in knife crime in the city.

Officers from Avon and Somerset Police were granted powers to carry out searches without needing reasonable grounds for suspicion in some parts of the city for 48 hours between Thursday 15 February and Saturday 17 February.

It comes following the death of Darrien Williams, 16, who was stabbed in the Easton area of the city on 14 February, and Max Dixon, 16, and Mason Rist, 15, who died after being attacked in Knowle West, Bristol on 27 January.

The searches took place in Bristol city centre, St Pauls, Easton, Eastville, Ashley Down, Temple, and Fishponds, under Section 60 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act.

The force says the decision was taken to mitigate an 'unprecedented' surge in knife crime and as part of its commitment to transparency has shared the results.

All the searches were recorded on body-worn video and all of those stopped were offered a stop and search receipt.

In total, 33 people were stopped using Section 60 powers during the 48-hour period they were authorised.

More than half (17) of those stopped were aged between 18 and 24 with just over a third (12) aged between 10 and 17.

Fourteen of those searched were white, 12 were black, six were mixed heritage and one was Asian.

While no weapons were found in any of the searches, two people were found in possession of small amounts of cannabis.

One person was asked to remove their balaclava.

Every stop carried out has been personally watched by Chief Inspector Hayward-Melen and will be scrutinised externally by the Independent Scrutiny of Police Powers Panel.

In response, Chief Inspector Hayward-Melen said: “We know that the decision to use the powers in some parts of the city and not others was of concern to some communities.

"The decision was based on recent incidents of violence in the designated areas and on current intelligence.

“The powers were brought in following consultation with stakeholders and community leaders and in direct response to those leaders telling us they wanted the police to do more to try and keep young people safe.

“We know that the disproportionality shown in these figures will be of great concern to many and we’d like to reassure people that every stop will be scrutinised externally by the Independent Scrutiny of Police Powers Panel.

“We are committed to working alongside all our partners and communities to reduce the harm caused by weapons on our streets.

"Knife crime and youth violence are complex, layered issues which require a long-term multi-agency strategy to make an impact. However, we do sometimes need to introduce short-term measures to keep people safe."The use of Section 60 powers is undoubtedly a short-term tool and we’ll be evaluating its impact and effectiveness as we go forward.”