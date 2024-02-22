Play Brightcove video

Watch Max's mum and Mason's grandma pay tributes to the boys

The families of two teenagers who were stabbed to death in Bristol have paid tribute to them, saying there are "not enough words" to describe their pain.

Mason Rist, 15, and Max Dixon, 16, were killed in the Knowle West area on 27 January.

A total of seven people have been charged in connection with their deaths.

Paying tribute to Mason, his family said: “Our dearest Mason, loved by many, a precious son, brother, grandson, nephew, uncle, cousin and friend to many.

“There are not enough words to describe the pain we are feeling as a family.

“A kind, gentle soul who loved his PlayStation and Liverpool Football Club.

Mason (L) and Max were described by their families as 'best friends'. Credit: Family handout/ Avon and Somerset Police

“He had his whole life ahead of him, with plans to start college later in the year with his place secured, something which was cruelly taken from him.

“We have found some comfort in the knowledge that you left this world with your best friend, Max. You will now be together forever. Also back with your dad.

“We will all miss you forever, until we meet again. We all love you so much. YNWA.”

The family of Max - including his mum Leanne Ekland, sisters Jade Dixon, Kayleigh Dixon and Jasmine Dixon, and mum’s partner Trevor Silk - also paid tribute to him.

“My beautiful brown eyed boy, you were my surprise baby, surprise boy, you were nameless for a week as I thought you were going to be a girl but Max you were so loved, you brought so much happiness to our lives", the tribute read.

“You were respectful, fun, cheeky, you were a mummy’s boy!

“You were a loyal friend, kind grandchild, loving nephew, annoying brother to your sisters and a loving son. The world is worse off not having you in it.

“Thanking everyone for the support for Max and Mason, it’s been overwhelming. Everyone will miss that cheeky grin of yours.”

Mason and his grandmother Gail Iles. Credit: Family handout/ Avon and Somerset Police

Seven people have appeared before Bristol Crown Court in connection with the deaths.

Four youths, aged 14, 15, 16 and 17, who cannot be named for legal reasons, are charged with murdering Mason and Max along with Anthony Snook, 44.

Jamie Ogbourne, 26, of Bishport Avenue, and Bailey Westcott, 22, of Vowell Close, both Bristol, face two charges of assisting an offender.

All seven defendants will next appear for a plea and trial preparation hearing on 26 April.

A provisional trial date of 7 October has been fixed.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…