ITV News West Country reporter Victoria Davies spent the day at a community pharmacy in Bristol, as it tries to cope with a record drug shortage.

A pharmacist in Bristol says the industry is in crisis and says the situation is the most challenging he's faced in his thirty-year career.

Around eight of Britain's pharmacies a week are closing down. In the Fishponds area alone, four pharmacies have closed, two in the last month, leaving remaining community pharmacies overwhelmed with patients.

There is also a national drug shortage of around 100 medicines, which means finding drugs to dispense is an increasing challenge.

Jonathan Campbell says he's never faced challenges like this in his 30-year career.

Community pharmacist Jonathan Campbell told ITV News: "I have got a cohort of patients suffering from cardiovascular disease, diabetes, epilepsy and mental health conditions and we can't access medication for them.

"Just last month we had more than 300 patients with no medication to give them. And we are trying three to four hours a day searching our suppliers to make sure we get medication for them.

"I just think they deserve better than this. It is hard because I think my patients deserve more and deserve better and that is what I would like to see change."

Ceri Skyrme is a patient who needs to take medication every day for her ADHD. But because of a national shortage getting her prescription is a struggle.

"I spent hours and hours, with my prescription in hand going round to as many pharmacies as I can - not just locally but the whole of Bristol," she told ITV News.

Ceri is struggling to access medication for her ADHD because of the national shortage of drugs.

"It has been incredibly stressful. I have resorted to taking the capsules apart and dividing them up into smaller doses and I am very aware that is a dangerous thing to be doing."

Jonathan says he has never known the pressures facing pharmacies to be so challenging.

"It is hard for my patients when you see the patients you care about get frightened because they don't know where they are going to get their medication from," he said.

"I have never known it this challenging from a professional point of view but also a patient experience point of view."

Community pharmacies are also increasingly finding their business is no longer financially viable.

The pharmacy's final box of Atorvastatin - a medication used to prevent cardiovascular disease

Currently NHS England sets a price it is willing to pay for each drug, but the cost of some medications have been rising so rapidly that the community pharmacies are left having to cover the cost.

"As community pharmacists we are regularly subsidising the NHS to ensure patients are getting their medication and it is having huge financial pressure on community pharmacists," said Jonathan.

"It is probably the reason why people are struggling to balance the books and keep their doors open."

Minister for Health says the government supports the 'vital' work of pharmacies

Minister for Health, Maria Caulfield MP, said the Government recognises that community pharmacies make up a "vital" part of the country's health service.

In January, the government launched a new scheme called Pharmacy First, allowing pharmacists to prescribe medication for illnesses like sore throats, earaches and Sinusitis, to free up millions of GP appointments.

"The Pharmacy First plan has been signed up by more than 90% of pharmacies and it comes with additional money," she said.

"We don't expect them to take on those seven common ailments without that funding and we have provided that.

"It is also to help with training and development of staff too. It has been really positively received by the pharmacy sector.

"But we are always in discussions with community pharmacists in particular, as a vital part of our primary care health system."

