'Vital' Somerset bus routes saved from being axed

A number of 'vital' bus routes in Somerset that were at risk of being axed have been saved.

The decision to continue the 58, 54, 28, and 25 services was made after a deal was struck between the council and Buses of Somerset.

The routes were described as a 'lifeline' by locals, who said it would be a 'disaster' if they were cut.

Many of them relied on the services to get to work, doctor appointments, and the shops.

Somerset Council will now continue to fund routes 54 and 25, between Taunton and Yeovil and Taunton and Dulverton, and First Bus will run the 58, between Yeovil and Wincanton, and the 28, between Taunton and Minehead, without a subsidy.

The new deal means the routes will be secured until at least March 2025.

Councillor Richard Wilkins, Somerset Council’s Lead Member for Transport and Digital said: "We know how important these services are for people and we’ve recently seen the strength of feeling around ensuring they are protected.

"Passenger numbers have been rising, which is positive, this trend still needs to continue to ensure the long-term future of the routes.

"The message to everyone is please do keep using and valuing these services, and we will continue to work with Buses of Somerset and Somerset Bus Partnership to promote bus travel."

James Eustace, Commercial Director at First Bus South which operates Buses of Somerset, added: "Reducing or withdrawing services is the last thing we want to do, so we’re delighted to have found a solution with Somerset Council that allows the four routes to continue to run.

"While running these services remains commercially challenging, we understand how valued the services are, which is why we’ve agreed to support the local community and continue to run the 28 and 58 routes without financial assistance.

"However, we need to be clear that for bus services to continue operating in the long term they need to continually be commercially sustainable and cover their cost of operations.

"We will continue to work closely with the Council and Somerset bus user groups to encourage more people to use the bus."