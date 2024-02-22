Work starts on new £9M outpatients department at Cornwall hospital

A 'ground breaking ceremony' has marked the start of construction of a new outpatients department at West Cornwall Hospital in Penzance.

The new £9M unit is expected to provide more modern, accessible and spacious facilities for patients.

It could also prevent patients in the west of Cornwall from having to travel to Truro or Plymouth for treatment.

Chief Executive of the Royal Cornwall Hospitals Trust Steve Williamson told ITV News:

''The current facility is really old, very dated and is really cramped as well. What we'll get is a fantastic state of the art facility, a much better environment for our patients, and much better environment for our staff. It will be digitally enabled as well, so in addition to the in-person outpatient appointments, we'll be able to do virtual outpatient appointments so in some instances they'll be able to receive that care here using virtual technology.''

Former St Ives MP and Health Campaigner Andrew George attended the ceremony and welcomed the start of works.

Mr George said: ''Managers confirmed to me the new build will not in itself yet deliver any additional outpatient clinics. However, I'm determined to see more activity at Penzance, and to avoid patients being required to travel further than necessary.''

The unit is due to be completed by March 2025.