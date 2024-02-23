A man has been charged with murder following the death of a 24-year-old in a Somerset village.

Emergency services were called to an address in Coronation Close, Ruishton at around 8pm on Monday 19 February to a report of a man with serious injuries.

Jordan Simcock, 24, was taken to Southmead Hospital and died on the afternoon of Wednesday 21 February.

His family is being supported by specially-trained police officers.

A forensic post-mortem examination and formal identification are due to be completed in the coming days.

Michael Drake, 46, from Taunton, was charged with one count of murder overnight and appeared before Taunton Magistrates' Court on the morning of Thursday 22 February.

He was remanded into custody to appear at Bristol Crown Court on Friday 23 February.

A second man, also in his 40s, who was arrested earlier this week, has been released with no further action.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Simon Dewfall, said: "I'd like to reassure everyone that we believe this to be an isolated incident involving people who were known to each other and that there is no wider risk to the public.

"We are working closely with our Wiltshire and Gloucestershire colleagues, through the Major Crimes Investigation Team, as we continue to conduct a thorough investigation into Jordan's death.

"Our thoughts are with his family."