Plymouth: Latest as preparations to dispose of WW2 bomb underway

The unexploded World War Two bomb in Plymouth will be disposed of at sea today.

The discovery was made in the morning on 20 February in the Keyham area - forcing more than 1,000 people from their homes.

Trained bomb disposal experts will now remove the device from the property in St Michael Avenue in Keyham and it will be transported in a military convoy.

The bomb will then be disposed of at sea, beyond the breakwater, Plymouth City Council said.

From 2pm today, homes along the convoy route will be evacuated.

"We need support from residents in the area along the route", a council spokesperson said.

The unexploded device was found in a garden on St Michael Avenue in the Keyham area. Credit: FPS Images

"Anyone who lives within 300 metres of the route will need to leave their homes today for about three hours.

"You will need to leave your home by 2pm and we anticipate you will be able to return by 5pm.

The device will travel along Parkside and Royal Navy Avenue, joining at the junction on Saltash Road to continue south joining Albert Road, turning right along Park Avenue and travelling down Ferry Road to the Torpoint Ferry terminal.

A police cordon in place on Friday four days after the discovery. Credit: PA

Travel disruption

Residents are being told to avoid the area and said roads will remain closed while the explosive device is removed.

The main train line will be closed throughout the day today and ferries, including Torpoint, will be suspended. Buses will also be diverted.

More information on the road closures can be found here.

A rest centre at the Life Centre has also been set up as a possible place that people can stay - the council has confirmed it remains open to support those who have nowhere to go.

A police officer speaks to a member of the public after homes were evacuated. Credit: PA

A council spokesperson said: "We are very grateful for the patience of residents at this difficult time and all agencies are doing everything they can to minimise any ongoing disruption."

Military and emergency services remain at the scene where the unexploded device was found.

More than 3,000 people have been affected by the incident, many of whom have evacuated their homes.

Devon and Cornwall Police said they were called on the morning of 20 February after the object was found in a garden on St Michael Avenue in the Keyham area.

Plymouth City Council said 1,219 properties and an estimated 3,250 people were impacted by the 300-metre cordon which has been imposed.