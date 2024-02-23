A Second World War explosive device will be removed from a garden in Plymouth and taken to be disposed of at sea.

More than 1,000 homes have been evacuated since the discovery - affecting more than 3,000 people.

Here is a timeline of what we know so far since the device was discovered.

The bomb was discovered in a back garden in the Keyham area. Credit: FPS Images

Tuesday 20 February

Devon and Cornwall Police officers were alerted to reports of possible ordnance being found in a garden at around 10.30am on Tuesday 20 February.

A major incident was declared after the device was found in a garden on St Michael Avenue.

A cordon of 200m was put in place while bomb disposal experts from the Army and Navy assessed the device. Around 1,000 people were asked to leave their homes for safety reasons.

They were advised to go and stay with family or friends who lived outside of the cordoned area.

Residents who had nowhere to go were offered shelter at the nearby North Prospect Library and in local community centres.

A rest centre, at the Life Centre, was set up for people to use as a refuge.

An ordnance disposal expert in Keyham, after homes in the area were evacuated. Credit: PA Images

Wednesday 21 February

There was a heavy police presence in the area as an estimated 1,200 people were forced out of their homes.

Residents spoke of the "chaos", with one couple explaining that it was the first time they had had to leave their home since moving there 53 years ago.

Denis White, from Beatrice Avenue, arrived at the Life Centre with his wife Pauline.

Denis and his wife Pauline had to leave the house they've lived in for over 50 years. Credit: BPM Media

Plymouth City Council announced that the cordon around the device would be extended as bomb disposal experts continued their investigations.

Thursday 22 February

The cordon area was extended from 200m to 300m at 9am on Thursday.

Around 3,000 were thought to be affected by the incident at this point.

Friday 23 February

The device will be removed from the Plymouth garden and taken to be disposed of at sea, the city council announced this morning.

Bomb disposal experts from the Army and Royal Navy had been assessing the device to determine the best approach to deal with it.

A spokeswoman said: “It is a very complex situation, and a number of factors need to be considered by the members of the resilience forum, alongside the overriding objective of people’s safety, including damage to property and impact on underground utilities.

“Following more information about the device and after considering all options, including a controlled detonation on site, partners have agreed that the safest and least impactful option is to remove the device from St Michael Avenue and travel to the Torpoint Ferry slipway – for the bomb to be disposed of at sea (beyond the breakwater).”

She added that anyone living within 300 metres of the route the bomb will travel must leave their homes by 2pm on Friday and should be able to return by 5pm.

A military vehicle at the scene near St Michael Avenue on Friday morning. Credit: PA Images

The council added that an assessment found that if the bomb was detonated in the garden, there would be too high a risk of significant damage, including the destruction of some houses.

Risks remain with moving the device but these are considered to be much lower following further work, it said.

Those affected by the cordon should be able to return home by 5pm on Friday, with the military advice clear that they must leave for their safety.

The main train line will be closed as it travels through the cordon, while ferries will be suspended and buses will be diverted.

Schools and nurseries are to close to allow the operation to take place, while all businesses within the cordon have been told to leave.

The council added: “Once the operation is complete, the Police will begin to reopen the roads. Everyone must avoid the area during this period.

“We are very grateful for the patience of residents at this difficult time and all agencies are doing everything they can to minimise any ongoing disruption. We will aim to keep residents informed throughout the operation.”

Where is affected?

Around 1,219 properties have been evacuated and an estimated 3,250 people affected since the discovery.

Properties in Alexandra Road, Alexandra Terrace, Alfred Place, Alfred Road, Barton Avenue, Beatrice Avenue, Bedford Street, Berkshire Drive, Brunel Avenue, Brunel Terrace, Cambridge Road, Clyde Street and Cotehele Avenue were evacuated.

Neighbours in Epworth Terrace, Henderson Place, Kempe Close, Kent Road, Maristow Avenue, Moor View, North Down Crescent, North Down Gardens, Ocean Street and Parkside were also asked to move.

The cordon extension also covered Railway Cottages, Renown Street, Royal Navy Avenue, Sanctuary Close, St Aubyn Avenue, St Michael Avenue, Station Road, Sussex Road, Sussex Terrace, Townshend Avenue, Warleigh Avenue and York Terrace.