Watch Cheltenham Town's Matty Taylor sit down with ITV News' Ross Arnott

Former Bristol Rovers, Bristol City, and Forest Green forward Matty Taylor says that he is proud to be helping boost Cheltenham Town's League One survival bid.

The 33-year-old joined Darrell Clarke's side on deadline day this January, crossing the Gloucestershire divide from Forest Green in the process.

It marked his fourth professional club in the West Country but also a significant move back up the football pyramid from League Two to League One.

It isn't the first time that a transfer Taylor has made has caused a stir.

On transfer deadline day in January 2017 he left Bristol Rovers, where he had played a key role in two promotions, to join their rivals Bristol City in a deal worth a reported £300,000.

Matty Taylor joined Cheltenham Town from Forest Green Rovers in January. Credit: FGR

Taylor has already scored three goals in his first four games for Cheltenham and he says he's enjoying his new challenge at Whaddon Road.

"It couldn't have gone any better really," he said.

"I can't praise the team here and the staff enough really and the fans have been unbelievable as well.

"They have really helped me and the team since I joined and so it has been great and easy for me to settle."

The latest transfer of his career to the Robins also sees him reunite with manager Darrell Clarke.

The pair had a hugely successful spell together at Bristol Rovers and more recently at Port Vale.

"I follow him all over the country it seems, doesn't it?" he said.

Darrell Clarke joined the club last year and has aiming to steer them towards safety. Credit: PA images

"He didn't have to say too much to convince me to join. If Darrell calls me and says he wants me I will go, simple as that.

"He has been my best manager and he has been unbelievable for me as a person as well."

He joins the club at an exciting time with the Robins now just one win away from escaping the relegation spots in the division.

It would be a monumental achievement for the club who were rooted to the bottom of the table when Clarke took over after not having scored a goal in their first 11 league matches.

"It was part of the reason that I wanted to join the club," he explained.

"I felt like the team was going in the right direction and everyone here feels that we absolutely have a chance of getting out of the relegation zone.

"The job isn't done and we know that, we have had a few good results but we have targets and we all want to make sure that come the summer we are where we want to be.

"I 100% think we can stay up."

The team are currently in 21st position in the table but could climb out of the relegation zone with a win against Wigan Athletic on Friday evening.