A former boxer has admitted "violently" murdering a 46-year-old man described by his family as a "gentle soul".

Adam Bowers pleaded guilty on Friday at Bristol Crown Court to murdering Nick Bryan at a property in Rydal Road, Weston-super-Mare, in November 2021.

He launched a violent and sustained attack on Mr Bryan by punching and kicking him, after several people had been drinking at the address on the evening of 15 November. He then fled the scene.

Emergency services were called to the property in the early hours of the following morning, where Mr Bryan was found unconscious.

He was taken to hospital, where he sadly died on 17 November.

A post-mortem examination revealed Mr Bryan had died after sustaining significant head injuries.

Police said the pathologist was unable to rule out whether Bowers had also used a blunt weapon to inflict the fatal injuries.

Mr Bryan, who used to live in Leicestershire, was described as a "bright, beautiful, gentle soul", by his family.

Detective Chief Inspector Roger Doxsey, from Avon and Somerset Police, said: “Adam Bowers subjected Nick Bryan to a violent attack before fleeing the scene without any attempt to get medical attention to help the man he had critically injured.

“The Major Crime Investigation Team has conducted a thorough inquiry into what happened that night and that hard work saw sufficient evidence be gathered to ensure Bowers has pleaded guilty to murder.

“A family liaison officer continues to offer support to Mr Bryan’s family and our thoughts remain with them. We hope today’s plea provides them with some comfort and answers around what happened on that fateful night, which they deserve to know.

Bowers has been remanded in custody and will be sentenced on Monday 15 April.

