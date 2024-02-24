Hundreds of people have gathered at a vigil to remember three children who were found dead at a house in Bristol.

People came together at Sea Mills Square at 7.30pm on Friday 23 February for a minute's silence and to lay flowers and light candles in their memory.The tragic incident has sent shockwaves through the local community, with neighbours describing the situation as "heartbreaking".

The children, who have been named as siblings Fares Bash, aged seven, Joury Bash, aged three, and nine-month-old baby Mohammed Bash, were found dead at a home in Blaise Walk on Sunday 18 February.

It has been confirmed that they each died of knife wounds.

People came together on Friday 23 February for a minute's silence and to lay flowers and light candles in their memory. Credit: Pictures from BPM Media

A 42-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of murder and has since been detained in hospital.

She has injuries that are not thought to be life-threatening.

The event on Friday was organised by resident Jo-Jo Cowley who hopes to bring the people of Sea Mills together.

Seven-year-old Fares Bash.

She set up a Facebook event page for the vigil, writing: “Three innocent lives have been taken - three children who had their whole lives ahead of them, cut so short.

"As someone who lives just around the corner to where this happened, it is truly heartbreaking and unimaginable - a place I have called home for 25 years (with) a great sense of community.

"I hope Sea Mills can come together and the surrounding communities next Friday, 23."

Chief Inspector Vix Hayward from Avon and Somerset Police has praised the community for supporting each other during such a difficult time.

Three-year-old Joury Bash.

She said: "The loss of such young children who had their whole lives ahead of them is truly heartbreaking, and our thoughts remain with their family and everyone affected by this tragedy.

"There has been a huge outpouring of care and kindness following this incident from the community, local schools as well as from faith leaders.

"We remain sincerely thankful for those who provided a safe space for people to gather and mourn."

