Watch the moment a man is rescued from a mine shaft near Twelveheads.

An injured man who was stuck in a mine shaft for two hours had to be rescued by emergency services.

West Cornwall Search & Rescue Team (WCSAR) volunteers responded to reports that a male had become trapped in a mine shaft near Twelveheads by Devon and Cornwall Police on Saturday 24 February.

The man had been unable to remove himself due to an ongoing injury and had been stuck there for over two hours. His companion had managed to get out and raise the alarm.

Mountain rescue medics were also treating the trapped man's colleague who had been suffering a medical episode from a pre-existing condition Credit: West Cornwall Search & Rescue Team

West Cornwall Search & Rescue Team established the man was positioned on a ledge around 30ft down a vertical shaft.

WCSAR Technical Rescue Officer, Tom Mather, said: "We set about clearing access and rigging up safety lines to establish contact with the casualty.

"One of our mine rescue specialists was then lowered down approximately eight metres to them and a rope system was used to raise the casualty out of the shaft alongside our team member."

Mountain rescue medics were also treating the trapped man's colleague who had been suffering a medical episode from a pre-existing condition.

The WCSAR team and paramedics checked over both of the casualties once fully recovered and in a safe location. Once warm, they were walked back to their vehicle.

