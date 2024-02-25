Six puppies have been rescued after they were abandoned by the side of a road.

The eight-week-old crossbreeds were found by a member of the public in the Ashton Keynes area of Wiltshire on Monday.

Nick Holder, the public protection cabinet member for Wiltshire Council, said the puppies were possibly a poodle cross.

If no one comes forward to claim the dogs they will be rehomed. Credit: Wiltshire Council

“They are approximately eight weeks old; all appear to be healthy and between three 3 to 4.5kgs in weight," he said.

He added that if no one came forward to claim them, they would be rehomed through Bath Cats and Dogs Home.

“We will hold them in our stray kennels for seven days, which is a legal requirement, and if no one comes forward to claim them they will be rehomed through Bath Cats and Dogs home who we work closely with for all our stray dogs.

"The puppies all have potential adopters.”

