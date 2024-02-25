Two cars have been destroyed by a fire which broke out in a shopping village car park in Cornwall.

Fire crews were called to the blaze in Kingsley Village after receiving 19 calls about a large plume of smoke emitting from the shopping park at around 11.50am on Saturday 24 February.

Two fire engines, from Bodmin and Newquay, rushed to the incident.

Large plumes of smoke were reported at the scene and, on arriving, crews found the vehicles were still "well alight".

Two fire engines, from Bodmin and Newquay, rushed to the incident. Credit: Adrian Jasper/BPM Media

Two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets were used to extinguish the fire.

Both vehicles were severely damaged by the fire, which appeared to burn away a large portion of the outer shell of two vehicles. A third vehicle was also badly damaged.

Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said in a statement: "At 11:48 Fire Control received the first of nineteen '999' calls reporting a vehicle on fire, and an appliance from Newquay was mobilised.

"Prior to arrival, the first crew reported there was a large volume of smoke in the distance, and on arrival confirmed two vehicles were well alight.

"Cordons were put in place to keep the public safe while the incident was resolved."